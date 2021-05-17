Casper wrongful arrest case may head to a jury, court filings say

The case of a man who says he was wrongfully arrested when Casper police came to his work looking for another man may be heading to a jury, recent court filings suggest.

Kaleb Clark, a Black man, was inside The Gaslight Social after a shift as a bouncer there in the wee hours of July 7, 2018. He was wearing his work uniform and was sober, according to court documents.

Then, according to the complaint in the case, three Casper police officers came in looking for someone else — a Lucas Sanchez, who they were looking for on a warrant out of Johnson County.

When they allegedly accused Clark of being the one they were looking for, he told them he wasn’t, Clark's lawsuit states. When he refused to show them his identification, they placed him under arrest.

Clark was charged with disturbing the peace for yelling and resisting after officers began putting him in handcuffs, court documents state.