Cercy denies sexual assault allegations in federal court filing

During his first trial, Cercy testified he’d had no sexual contact with the woman. At his second, he did not take the stand.

The woman’s complaint says she got up from the couch and gathered clothes she alleges he removed from her body before leaving the house and trying to contact friends for help. According to the suit, Cercy tried to convince her to come back inside, and refused to let her use one of his vehicles to leave.

After Cercy drove the woman close to a friend’s trailer, the lawsuit states, he allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Cercy admitted in his answer to calling the woman the next day, but does not agree with her account of what he said. She alleges he said the two of them needed to “get on the same page” with what happened the night before.

Cercy’s response also indicates he knew the woman went to Wyoming Medical Center that day, but did not know why. The woman says she was reporting the incident and completing a rape kit.

In his answer, Cercy says the woman’s “own negligent conduct and/or the conduct of third parties” is responsible for her physical or emotional injuries. He also suggests her claims may be invalidated by a statute of limitations.

The woman has requested a jury trial, and is seeking damages. But a lawyer working the case said the matter may still be settled outside of a courtroom.

