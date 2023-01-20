Cheyenne experiences surge in car burglaries

Thieves have been busy burglarizing cars in Cheyenne over the past month.

In the past 30 days, the Cheyenne Police Department has received more than 50 reports of car burglaries throughout the area.

The vehicle windows were shattered in over half the cases, while others gained access through doors that were left unlocked, the Cheyenne Police Department said.

Officials are actively pursuing leads and contacting persons of interest. In the meantime, those parking in Cheyenne are asked to lock their doors and to not leave firearms or valuables inside vehicles.

"Additionally, video evidence can be very valuable in these investigations - we recommend installing surveillance cameras in a location that captures parked vehicles," the department said in a statement.

Those with valuable information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Anyone with information or surveillance video of these crimes can contact the detective bureau at 307-637-6513.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com; the caller ID system is not installed on these lines.