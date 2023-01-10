Cheyenne high school student dies after being shot; 2 teens face manslaughter charges

A Cheyenne high school student has died after she was shot in the back while she and three others were on a drive Monday night, police said.

Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were in the backseat handling a gun while the victim and another female were in the front seat.

Munguia allegedly fired the gun while the group was driving on Dell Range Boulevard. The shot struck the unidentified 17-year-old girl in the front passenger seat, Cheyenne police said.

The vehicle pulled over, and Nicholson fled on foot with the gun. The driver then proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot and called police.

Police arrived at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard at about 6 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Triumph High School Principal Troy Lake sent out a statement to families Tuesday about how to “deal with grief, loss, anger and fear reactions.”

“Last night, Triumph High School experienced the loss of one of our students,” Lake said in the statement. “The Laramie County School District 1 community is grieving, and our deepest condolences go out to our student’s family.”

Nicholson was located and taken into custody without incident. He had an outstanding Laramie County warrant for a probation violation on an original charge of driving under the influence.

He was booked into Laramie County jail on the warrant and is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

Munguia faces a charge of manslaughter without incident.

The Cheyenne Police Department continues to investigate the incident.