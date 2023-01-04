Cheyenne man arrested for attempted murder following shooting

A 20-year-old Cheyenne man was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with an argument that escalated into a shooting.

Solomon Nunez had an argument with a man in the basement of a residence on Tuesday, the Cheyenne Police Department said. As the dispute escalated, Nunez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him.

Another man in the building heard the fight, so he went downstairs to intervene. He witnessed the shooting.

Nunez then pointed the firearm in the direction of the witness, who retreated back up the stairs, police said. He fled the building on foot.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting in the 1800 block of East 19th St. shortly after 5:30 p.m. They located one man with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Officials determined that Nunez ran to the Pioneer Hotel at 209 West 17th St., where he was staying in a hotel room.

Police were in the midst of evacuating nearby hotel rooms when Nunez surrendered.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Laramie County Jail.

The victim has not been identified.