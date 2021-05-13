Citizens find missing 52-year-old man in Casper, not seen since February

A local man reported missing in March was found safe in Casper, police said Thursday afternoon.

Casper police alerted the public via a Facebook post that the department was looking for a missing man, 52-year-old Robby Hamlin. He was first reported missing on March 13.

Police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said in a text message that "vigilant citizens" had found Hamlin shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, he has lived in the area for several years but did not have a permanent residence at the time he was reported missing. He had reportedly not been seen since February.

According to CPD, there were no suspicious circumstances around the report of him missing.

