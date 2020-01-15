‘Cops investigating cops’: Tension builds over officer-involved shootings

He was driving at less than five miles per hour when the officers shot him three times through the driver’s side window of the car, according to court documents. The officers claimed that they shot Veach out of concerns he was attempting to strike one of them with the truck.

DCI investigated the incident. Seeking to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, the Carbon County attorney at the time outsourced the charging decision to Uinta County Attorney Loretta Howieson.

Howieson ruled the officers acted reasonably, but the attempt at avoiding the conflict-of-interest appearance fell flat. Howieson had attended high school with one of the officers, leading some Rawlins residents to criticize the process.

“We believe that there was a conflict of interest there as well,” Matthew Cron, a Colorado-based lawyer for the Veach family told WyoFile in early December. “In my opinion the county attorney took the position that if the officers said they were in danger, then case closed,” he said.

In 2017, Veach’s ex-wife and children sued the city of Rawlins. Cron and his colleagues argued that video evidence contradicted the police officers’ account of being in danger. Lawyers from the Wyoming Attorney General’s office represented the officers and chose not to go to a jury trial.