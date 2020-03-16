Coronavirus concerns delay trial of man accused of sexually assaulting women at gunpoint

A judge on Monday cited the novel coronavirus in postponing the trial of a man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting women in Natrona County.

Judge Daniel Forgey announced his decision from the bench in his Natrona County District Courtroom, minutes after jury selection had been scheduled to begin in the eight-day trial of Samuel Barrett, 39. The judge, in making his decision, cited a rapidly changing set of circumstances, including in Natrona County. In addition to the current possibility of viral transmission, Forgey cited also the anticipated length of the trial.

"Perhaps more concerning, I don't know what things will look like a week from now," Forgey said.

The judge did not immediately select a new trial date and the decision came without objection from involved attorneys. Barrett — walking with his defense team — left the courtroom free on $60,000 bond awaiting a new trial setting. Shortly after the judge's announcement, approximately five dozen potential jurors streamed from the courthouse and onto Center Street.

Barrett still faces 10 felony charges, including seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and a single count of blackmail. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.