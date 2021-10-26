 Skip to main content
Coroner says body found near Hiland likely there for 'a couple months'

A body found near Hiland in September has been identified as Jay Carlos Montoya, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. 

The cause of death has been ruled as homicide. 

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident, a release said. 

Montoya was found on Sept. 15, in an unincorporated area in western Natrona County.

Natrona County Coroner Jim Whipps said on Wednesday that his body appeared to have been there for "a couple of months." Due to the level of decomposition, Whipps said the investigation sought help for identifying the body from the FBI and its more advanced labs.

He was a resident of Wyoming, the release states, and was 36 at the time of his death.

No further information is available at this time, but anyone with information related to Montoya's death is encouraged to contact the sheriff's investigations division at 307-235-9282.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

