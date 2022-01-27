Corrections department never received transport order for Eaton hearing, director says

The transport order for Dale Wayne Eaton, who did not show up for a hearing in Casper last week, never made it to the Department of Corrections, according to an internal review by the agency.

The sentencing hearing was set for Friday, Jan. 21 after being postponed from November. Now, it's set for March and will determine the rest of Eaton's sentence now that the death penalty has been taken off the table for him. The sentencing will be mostly a formality, as Eaton is already set to spend the rest of his life in prison for the 1988 murder, rape and kidnapping of Lisa Kimmell.

An order for Eaton to be transported from the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution to Natrona County was signed by a judge in November, court records show. But Wyoming Department of Corrections Director Dan Shannon said in a release Thursday that they "never received the transport order" for Eaton.

Department spokesperson Paul Martin said that typically after a judge signs a transport order in Natrona County, it goes through the district attorney's office and then the sheriff, who passes it onto the corrections department. Assistant District Attorney Michael Blonigen, who is assigned to the case, did not immediately return a call on Thursday, and a spokesperson with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said they would be looking into the order.

Kimmell's family members traveled to Casper on Friday for the hearing, but found Eaton was not present. They had planned to give a victim's impact statement.

Martin said Wednesday that investigators had the Kimmell family's contact information, would "reach out to the family and if they would like to speak with the director he will by all means speak with them."

Eaton never left Torrington on Friday, Martin said. His motion to appear by video at the hearing had also been denied by the judge in Natrona County, after the family specifically requested he attend in person.

Martin said the department reviewed activity logs and interviewed staff from the DOC and other agencies to make their conclusion based on "solid findings."

"It certainly caused a lot of grief on the part of the family," Martin said. "It's just horrible what this family has gone through."

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.