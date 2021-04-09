Court orders Casper woman to pay back money stolen from lunch debt fundraiser

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When she did provide a check for $4,563 on March 18, French reportedly pulled it the next day. She said fees from GoFundMe and a bounced check from a donor had left the fundraiser with less money than anticipated, and gave the district a new check for $4,049.

That one bounced — but not until NCSD had used the money to pay off lunch debts for around 250 students, according to court documents. The money reportedly had to be recovered using school district funds.

French’s final donation to the district was $3,500 in cash, days after the second check was delivered. By the end of the investigation, that was the only money NCSD saw from the fundraiser. Court documents state she raised at least $20,110.44 in total.

An investigation cited in the affidavit states French had opened an account with Hilltop Bank under the name “Feed Casper Students.” A search of the account found it was opened in August 2018 and closed out in May 2019. In that time, 40 checks and various cash and online deposits were made totaling more than $19,000.

Of that, investigators found that nearly $18,000 was withdrawn in cash. The rest was spent, according to bank records, at gas stations, Walmart, Kmart, in Facebook transactions and elsewhere.

According to a transcript of French’s change of plea hearing, she had started the fundraiser intending to deliver all the money to the school district but had fallen on hard times. She told the court she lost her car and was in danger of losing her house before she decided to use some of the money for her own needs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.