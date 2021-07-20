DA letter reveals new information in May shooting case

The Division of Criminal Investigation said Tuesday that their investigation is still ongoing, as some evidence in the case still needs to be returned.

Itzen said in his letter, dated June 7, that the DA’s office received the investigation, reports and police footage for review as of June 1. He confirmed that on Tuesday, saying he understood that DCI had made all possible findings and conducted all relevant interviews at that time.

The investigation was relatively cut-and-dry as far as police shooting cases go, Itzen said, since only one officer was involved in the gunfire.

DCI, according to Itzen, said that the original driver in the car cooperated with law enforcement following the incident.

The man told investigators that before he got out of the car, Roeber had tried to convince him to drive away. At that point, the man’s testimony and video of the incident show he got out of the car with hands up, telling the officers he wasn’t “part of this.”

The letter also indicates that when officers were initiating the traffic stop, Roeber gave Bigelow the name of another man who turned out to be a resident at the Casper Reentry Center.