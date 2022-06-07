DA rules fatal police shooting during Evansville standoff justified

Prosecutors in Natrona County have determined a fatal police shooting at an Evansville standoff was justified, Casper police announced Tuesday.

Police shot and killed Blaine Clutter, 29, after he fired upon them, Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen noted in a letter on his findings tied to the March 19 standoff and shooting.

"It was painfully obvious that Clutter wanted to kill police officers," Itzen concluded. "When officers were put in this position, they are left with little choice but to protect the citizens of Natrona County, including themselves. All alternatives to end this situation peacefully were tried. It was Clutter’s actions, and his actions alone, that led to this result."

Four Casper police officers fired during the shooting. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office also had officers on scene, but none shot, according to police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd.

Clutter died from a shot from police in the "early morning daylight hours" of March 19, according to CPD.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps previously told the Star-Tribune that an autopsy found just one gunshot wound in Clutter's body and no other contributing factors to his death.

He had been barricaded inside an Evansville home for around 18 hours in March, after officers attempted to serve him an arrest warrant related to narcotics and narcotics distribution ordered by DCI. Casper police were providing support during the standoff, Tuesday's release said.

Itzen noted that Clutter shot first in each instance, and that one officer reported having bullet holes in their boots.

"It was Clutter’s actions, and his actions alone, that led to this result," Itzen wrote in his letter.

There is no body camera footage from the shooting, police said.

The cameras officers were wearing at the time ran out of batteries, according to the release, meaning video of the standoff ends "several hours prior to the last shots being fired." Typically, CPD said, they are committed to releasing body camera footage "of all officer-involved shootings."

"The length and breadth of this incident exhausted many of the resources available to the law enforcement officers involved, including the recording equipment we normally rely upon," Tuesday's statement said.

The department said it is still reviewing the officer's conduct in the standoff to determine whether policy was followed and how "to better prepare our equipment, tools, technology, and our officers to deal with similar critical incidents of this nature."

A toxicology test also found methamphetamine in Clutter’s system. Whipps, the coroner, declined to release the exact amount, but said there was “not enough (meth) to kill him.”

