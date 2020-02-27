Dale Wayne Eaton asks US Supreme Court to review his case

A Wyoming man who more than 30 years ago kidnapped, raped and murdered a teenage woman asked this week for the U.S. Supreme Court to review his case, arguing that his mental competency to stand trial was not properly determined in lower courts.

The request is the latest in a series Dale Wayne Eaton, 75, has made of the appellate system since his 2004 conviction for crimes committed in 1988 against Lisa Marie Kimmell, who disappeared during a drive from Colorado to Montana.

Although Kimmell's body was found in the North Platte River shortly after the killing, the case went cold and prosecutors did not charge Eaton for 15 years. Following his trial, Eaton was sentenced to death. After a federal judge vacated Eaton's sentence, prosecutors announced last year they would again attempt to put Eaton to death. An anticipated sentencing hearing in Natrona County District Court is now on hold, as Eaton appeals to the country's highest court.

In the latest filing, Eaton asked the Supreme Court to review his case, arguing that a lower court finding was incomplete when it determined that Eaton's court-appointed trial lawyers did not provide him effective assistance.