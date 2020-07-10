Dale Wayne Eaton is 'extremely paranoid' and may not participate in mental evaluation, lawyer says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dale Wayne Eaton -- the man whom Natrona County prosecutors are trying to put back on death row -- has a mental state so precarious that he may not be able to participate in a hearing to evaluate him, said a defense lawyer.

Sean O'Brien, the Kansas City law professor who has recently led appellate representation of Eaton, made the statement during a Friday afternoon video hearing held in Natrona County District Court.

Judge Daniel Forgey held the hearing to solicit arguments on an issue pertaining to whether Eaton is entitled to representation during his mental evaluation. The results of that evaluation could be used to prevent prosecutors from seeking Eaton's death.

Forgey did not make a determination on the issue Friday afternoon. But during the approximately 40 minute hearing -- for which Eaton did not appear -- O'Brien in addition to the statements pertaining to Eaton's mental health said that Eaton has chronic injuries resulting from a crushed pelvis.

O'Brien he believes Eaton is guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment to have a lawyer present during the evaluation.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Blonigen disputed O'Brien's understanding, saying that he does not believe case law cited by the defense lawyer is applicable to Eaton's circumstances.