DCI: Evansville mayor, police officer under investigation in drug case

That information largely matches what K2TV reported Sunday in a segment that first broke news of the investigation.

The Star-Tribune's sources additionally said, though, that even before the March call, McGraw had been suspected of drug use. One of the sources said that DCI had been watching McGraw — who is in a dating relationship with the mayor — for months before the overdose response.

On Monday, the town of Evansville issued a statement citing the K2 segment and stating that the town would not comment on "any potential or allegedly forthcoming criminal charges." The statement confirmed that it had been informed weeks prior that the prosecutor's office was reviewing a DCI investigation of McGraw and Sorenson.

In the statement, the town stated it did not initiate the investigation, but only found out about it "after the fact."McGraw is on administrative leave, according to the statement. The mayor, an elected official, remains in office.

When reached by phone Tuesday morning, McGraw declined comment and referred a reporter to local defense attorney Don Fuller. The same morning, Fuller confirmed that he was representing McGraw but said he could not talk about the case.