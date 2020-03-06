DEA: More than $200k forfeited in proceedings against Mountain West fast-food restaurants

Defendants have forfeited more than $200,000 in connection with civil proceedings that have targeted Mexican fast-food restaurants in Wyoming and Colorado, a spokesman for the Drug Enforcement Administration said Friday.
Although the proceedings -- which have targeted bank accounts that authorities say show the restaurants laundered drug money with falsified invoices -- remain largely sealed by a judge's order to keep secret details of a parallel criminal case, the spokesman said on Friday that among the people forfeiting money was Jose Aguilar-Martinez, who ran a Colorado Springs, Colorado, food supplier alleged to be at center of the scheme.
David Tyree, special agent in charge of the federal agency's Wyoming office, told the Star-Tribune by phone Friday that he could not specify how much of the money had belonged to Aguilar-Martinez, whom Tyree referred to as the investigation's target. Tyree declined to comment further on the case, citing confidentiality of the criminal investigation.
In March of last year, in response to a request from prosecutors, a clerk found nobody had responded to request for seizure of about $90,000 of the seized money. That was turned over to the government. About $13,000 of that money was from accounts belonging to Aguilar-Martinez, according to the government's filings in the case. Prosecutors have sought at least $1.5 million, according to publicly available documents.
According to federal prosecutors' filings dating to April of last year, Aguilar-Martinez ran the distribution business that authorities have alleged was used to launder drug money through 24-hour restaurants in Wyoming and Colorado. Aguilar-Martinez, according to law enforcement, has connections with a Mexican drug cartel: his phone number turned up in previous investigations of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Authorities say that Zambada and Guzmán run the Sinaloa Cartel, which is thought to be among the largest drug trafficking organizations in the world. A federal jury in New York last year convicted Guzmán of crimes including operating a continuing criminal enterprise and murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. Zambada still evades law enforcement.
According to prosecutors' filings, the owner of El Potosino -- Aguilar-Martinez -- would provide money from drug sales to the restaurants, which would then deposit the money into restaurant bank accounts. El Potosino would then issue falsified invoices for ingredients and supplies to the restaurants. The restaurateurs would then pay El Potosino for items that the restaurants never actually received, according to the government. When El Potosino deposited those checks in its accounts, the money would then appear legitimate.
Among restaurants named in the civil case are Rodolfo’s Mexican Grill in Cheyenne, Rolando’s Mexican Grill in Cheyenne and Almanza’s Mexican Food in Laramie. Although the Laramie restaurant is named in the civil filings, which began in November, the government has not publicly sought the forfeiture of any of its money, save for an account opened in Aguilar-Martinez's name but that authorities said was associated with the restaurant. An attorney for the restaurant’s owners has said his clients strongly denied wrongdoing.
The civil filings also indicate an account associated with Rolando’s Mexican Grill closed before law enforcement began investigating the case.
Many named restaurants denied the governments' claims and asked for return of the money. A judge in April denied a request to dismiss the case. The same month prosecutors asked that the case be put on hold, saying they needed first to focus on a related criminal investigation. That six-month hold was renewed in October. The government has twice since filed sealed updates to the court.