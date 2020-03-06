DEA: More than $200k forfeited in proceedings against Mountain West fast-food restaurants

According to federal prosecutors' filings dating to April of last year, Aguilar-Martinez ran the distribution business that authorities have alleged was used to launder drug money through 24-hour restaurants in Wyoming and Colorado. Aguilar-Martinez, according to law enforcement, has connections with a Mexican drug cartel: his phone number turned up in previous investigations of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Authorities say that Zambada and Guzmán run the Sinaloa Cartel, which is thought to be among the largest drug trafficking organizations in the world. A federal jury in New York last year convicted Guzmán of crimes including operating a continuing criminal enterprise and murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. Zambada still evades law enforcement.

According to prosecutors' filings, the owner of El Potosino -- Aguilar-Martinez -- would provide money from drug sales to the restaurants, which would then deposit the money into restaurant bank accounts. El Potosino would then issue falsified invoices for ingredients and supplies to the restaurants. The restaurateurs would then pay El Potosino for items that the restaurants never actually received, according to the government. When El Potosino deposited those checks in its accounts, the money would then appear legitimate.