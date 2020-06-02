Demonstrators march in downtown Casper in protest against police brutality

However, the majority of interactions with the public were positive.

"Aside from two, maybe three minor incidents, it was amazing," said Tanner, a recent Natrona County graduate who asked to only be identified by his first name. "We had people honking their support throwing fist out the window."

Tanner helps run the organization Casper Youth For Change, the group that says its hosting a protest Wednesday in downtown Casper. At the end of Tuesday's protest, Tanner stressed to the group that Wednesday's demonstration, while an act of civil disobedience, is intended to be non-violent.

"There has been a lot of misconception and rumor surrounding what this is when in fact, it is a protest in solidarity with those in Minnesota, with those all around the nation protesting police injustice and accountability," he said of the protest.

"We are not here to bring violence and hate to our community," he added.

"We're here for a better future for everyone," protester Ethan Mesecher said.

Added Kirsten King: "I just think there needs to be attention brought to it."

This story will be updated.

