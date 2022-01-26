Department of Corrections apologizes after Eaton did not appear for sentencing hearing

The Wyoming Department of Corrections has apologized after Dale Wayne Eaton was not transported to a sentencing hearing in Natrona County on Friday.

A statement from department director Dan Shannon said on Wednesday that there will be an internal investigation "to determine if fault lies with the department or other state or county agencies."

"I would like to express my deepest apologies to the family of (victim) Lisa Kimmell," Shannon said. "I cannot imagine the feelings of betrayal the family must feel added to the trauma and victimization they have had to deal with surrounding inmate Eaton."

Eaton was convicted in 2004 for the murder, rape and kidnapping of Kimmell while she was driving through Wyoming on her way to Billings. For years, he was the only person on death row in Wyoming.

Court records show a transportation order for Eaton was entered in November, indicating he needed to be brought to the Casper court on Fridau.

Kimmell's family traveled to Casper for the hearing on Friday, which was already postponed from November, only to find Eaton was not present. They planned on giving a victim impact statement to the court, but will have to wait until the new hearing date in March to do so.

"It is inexcusable that something as important as this has occurred," Shannon said. "We will release an update on our investigation, and if it determines a failure on the part of the department we will take swift and decisive action."

The hearing, mostly a formality, will determine the remainder of Eaton's sentence now that he has been ruled unfit for the death penalty.

Eaton, 76, is already serving a life sentence, plus a few decades, and so will spend the rest of his life behind bars either way. He is currently incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.