The Cheyenne Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Wyoming to put citizens on a board to review use-of-force incidents, which happened in less than 1% of calls last year, an annual report states.

There were 284 encounters during which officers used force out of 79,902 total calls for service in 2022, the Cheyenne Police Department reported. The most common type of force was verbal commands, which was used in a majority of encounters.

Very few times was physical force actually used — a service dog was deployed one time to take down a suspect, a Taser was used on 15 occasions and legs were used 17 times.

Three civilians — Stephen Latham, Mike Solis and Melvin Turner Jr. — were chosen to serve on the Cheyenne Police Department’s Police Force Review Board in November 2020.

This board continued to meet monthly last year to review the department and attend force-related training as a team, the report states.

Internally generated and externally generated complaints were filed against the department 43 times. And in almost half of those cases, the complaints were found to have merit.

Last year, Cheyenne police had the most calls for service the department has seen since 2018. Assaults, motor vehicle theft, burglary, theft from motor vehicles and theft of vehicle parts all still declined.

Drugs, pornography or obscene materials, weapons and prostitution violations, which are considered “crimes against society”, were the only sectors that increased. But overall crime in Cheyenne decreased by 4%.

The department targeted fentanyl distributors last year after seeing a 133% increase in overdose deaths in 2021, with the hope of reducing drug-related fatalities.

The agency’s Community Action Team reported a 12% decrease in drug distribution cases and a 24% decrease in overdose deaths as a result.

“Our police department, in partnership with the citizens of Cheyenne, recognizes the changing needs of our community and law enforcement’s role in addressing those needs,” the report states.