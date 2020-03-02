Detective: Casper man shot wife before killing himself

A preliminary investigation indicated that a Casper man shot his wife in mid-February before shooting himself, according to a detective's sworn statement made to a local judge shortly after the shooting.

An agency spokeswoman stopped short on Monday morning of confirming the detective's statements as conclusively proven. The spokeswoman, Rebekah Ladd, did say, though, that evidence indicates Darren Rowe, 35, may have died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

His wife, Deidra Rowe, 33, who was also found at the scene, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Ladd said that the agency does not believe Deidra Rowe's wound was self-inflicted.

The Natrona County Coroner has not yet released an official determination of the cause or manner of death for either of the Rowes. When police on Feb. 18 termed the case a murder-suicide and announced the identities of the deceased, they did not state who was thought to have been the assailant or specify the method of violence.

When women are killed by men, more than a third of the time the killer is a romantic partner using a gun, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.