Documents describe sting that led to Natrona rancher's poaching arrest

When Game and Fish caught wind of a rancher in Natrona allegedly killing wildlife without a license in 2019 — and rumored to be helping others do so on his land — they set up a sting.

Their investigator bought a $300 trespass voucher to hunt on Gary Lee Ferrier’s private land, which he had been advertising on his social media. During three days on Ferrier’s ranch, his arrest affidavit states, investigators heard him describe his illegal hunting, saw some of the illegally harvested animals and were given beers with antelope hair and blood on the bottom of the cans.

They were served antelope jerky, and packages of jerky labeled “organic beef.”

After the trip, they tested their evidence, the affidavit states. All of the jerky came back as antelope.

Nine months later, Game and Fish tested 75 more bags marked as beef jerky found during a search of the ranch, packaged professionally and advertised for sale online.

No beef was found in those bags, the affidavit states, but testing found the meat came from at least three pronghorn and three mule deer.

Ferrier pleaded no contest to nine of the 26 charges against him in July, court documents show.

Those charges include wanton destruction of game including mule deer and antelope, hunting big game without a license and selling edible portions of big game. A forensic lab found parts of 18 pronghorn and mule deer poached by Ferrier.

Now, following his plea agreement with the state, the former Natrona County rancher has been ordered to pay $45,000 in fines and restitution. District Attorney Dan Itzen said Ferrier is also serving a year of probation, which is set to expire this summer.

According to a Monday release from Wyoming Game and Fish, Ferrier is also prohibited from hunting, fishing or trapping for five years and cannot hunt in 49 U.S. states until his restitution has been fully paid. The department said they also confiscated his guns, illegal wildlife parts and supplies for meat sales.

Court documents state Ferrier confessed to many of the counts of illegal hunting and to selling the falsely packaged antelope jerky “to get himself out of a bad situation.” An affidavit tied to his arrest states he first said six people had used his trespass vouchers, then upped the number to eight.

Game and Fish first started looking into Ferrier’s ranch after a 2018 tip to Wyoming’s Stop Poaching Hotline. Ferrier’s girlfriend at the time said he did not have a big game license, showed investigators photos of him with poached pronghorn and mule deer and said that he left most of his game to rot in a shed on the property, according to an affidavit in the case.

Without refrigeration, court documents say she told investigators, the animals spoiled constantly. But Ferrier would just harvest another one, she said.

While setting up the covert hunting trip, investigators said Ferrier showed them more photos of his illegal kills and “outlined” his hunting activities.

During a three-year investigation, Game and Fish investigators found a burn pile on Ferrier’s property with 14 antelope and deer “carcasses in various stages of decay.” Most of those were doe pronghorn, plus a few males and two buck and two doe mule deer.

Two of Ferrier’s customers identified by Game and Fish told investigators they thought they had paid for individual packages of beef jerky. Cell phone records cited in court documents also showed that Ferrier had apparently sold four cases of jerky to a convenience store west of Casper.

Ferrier’s Grazing Hills Ranch also sold real beef jerky, according to another former girlfriend of his, who requested anonymity. For the beef products, she said, the ranch sent the meat for processing at a Natrona County company.

But at some point — Ferrier’s ex didn’t know when — he fell out with the processor, she told the Star-Tribune.

The investigation also found that a group of out-of-state hunters had paid Ferrier $1,500 to hunt without licenses on his land in October. One, who killed an antelope, was from Virginia according to the affidavit, and another, who killed a mule deer, was from Florida.

According to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, Ferrier was booked into jail for one day in January 2021 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ferrier’s restitution comes out to $22,000, to be paid to the Wyoming Wildlife Protectors Association, on top of a $23,000 fine. He now lives in Arizona, his former girlfriend said.

