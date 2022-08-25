Double homicide came after trio traveled to sell drugs, investigation shows

A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of two people earlier this month, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

Luke Thomas Young, 26, also faces a charge of aggravated assault in connection with the homicides. He is being held at the Natrona County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond.

Young is accused of killing Acacia Colvin, 19, and Kameron Young Johnson, 27, on Aug. 9.

The shooting came after all three had traveled to Basin to sell $400 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, according to a law enforcement affidavit.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting late that night on Highway 20/26 west of Casper. They found Johnson and Colvin dead at the scene. According to Natrona County Coroner James Whipps, both victims were killed by gunshots. An autopsy found Johnson appeared to be shot at close range, and Colvin had been shot in her hand, arm, chest and bottom as well as her head.

Court documents state a motorcyclist saw Young on the highway around 11 p.m. on Aug. 9, along with a man and woman in a car that he saw swerve and stop on the side of the road.

He told police the woman was outside the car “almost down on her knees screaming” on the driver’s side, and the man was “slumped over” the center console and appeared to have been shot in the head, the affidavit states.

The motorcyclist said Young pointed a handgun at him, and he drove away and called 911. As he drove away, the affidavit says, he heard six shots.

Police reportedly found Colvin laying on the ground in front of the car, and Johnson inside. Colvin had multiple gunshot wounds, the affidavit states. Johnson had a single wound in his head. An investigation found Colvin had been driving, and Young had been in the backseat of the car.

Police collected five spent .40 caliber casings from the scene, and found another live round and two copper bullet jackets.

Investigators later found suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car, a red Honda. Young’s Wyoming driver’s license was also found in the car, according to investigators. The motorcyclist later confirmed the photo matched the man who’d threatened him with a gun.

Young was found and arrested the following day, after a resident reported seeing someone matching his description jumping fences around 7 Mile Road — about two and a half miles from the shooting. He was held in jail in Natrona County on an unrelated warrant.

Court documents show Young had escaped from a correctional facility in Gillette, where he was completing a work-release program, about a week before his arrest. Young failed to return to the facility on Aug. 4, and the warrant was issued the day after. He had been there since June, on a three- to five-year sentence for a 2017 drug delivery conviction in Sheridan County.

Young made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday to hear the charges against him. He appeared by video from the jail for the hearing. Two of the courtroom's five rows of seating were filled with sheriff's officers during the hearing, including Sheriff John Harlin.

A lawyer representing the state said District Attorney Dan Itzen recommended the $1 million cash bond because Young presents a "tremendous threat to the community."

Drug deal

Phone records cited in the affidavit show that Young, Colvin and Johnson went to Basin around 3:30 p.m. on the day of the shooting to sell $400 worth of drugs to someone police said was “known but unnamed.” That person later confirmed to police that she had arranged the sale and that the delivery had happened in Basin, court records state.

Investigators found another “known but unnamed” person — who cooperated in the case as a confidential source — sent Johnson two payments of $180 and $80, respectively, using an app.

The source later told police the payments were for fentanyl pills. They also said, according to the affidavit, that Johnson showed them two guns during the second purchase — a Glock 9 mm handgun and a H&K .40-caliber pistol.

Johnson allegedly sent $230 to Colvin using the same app that evening.

Around 8 p.m., Colvin is set to have asked her mother to pick her up “because she was tired of all the fighting.” Her mother, according to court documents, said she couldn’t because she didn’t have enough gas money.

A third “unnamed but known” source told police Colvin also told her she was “tired of listening to all the arguing” while driving back. That source said, according to police, Colvin sounded “scared” and “distraught" on the phone.

Around an hour later, Colvin told her mother she was “on the way” back, according to the court documents. Johnson’s phone records show he made plans to “come by” another person’s home after returning to Casper.

Security footage from a gas station in Shoshoni allegedly shows Young appearing to conceal a handgun in his waistband while getting back in the car at 9:45 p.m., just over an hour before the shooting.