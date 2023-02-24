A Casper man accused of stabbing his mother-in-law and murdering her husband with a kitchen knife pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental illness or deficiency on Friday.

George Kevin Dickerson, 61, entered his plea to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges at 8:30 a.m. in Natrona County District Court.

Dickerson faces a minimum of 20 years in prison on each charge if convicted.

A mental evaluation will be done on an outpatient but in-person basis.

“He’s not in a state now where I feel that he needs constant supervision,” Dickerson’s attorney said in court.

Dickerson called 911 from a Casper gas station early in the morning of Jan. 8 to report a “double homicide,” according to his arrest affidavit, which was filed in Natrona County Circuit Court. He believed at the time he had killed two people.

The Casper Police Department responded to his report of two dead people at an address on the 1600 block of Begonia Street in Paradise Valley.

Officers found two victims, one of whom was dead and the other sustained critical injuries, police said.

The man who was killed was identified as Andy William Martin Jr., 76, of Casper, Natrona County Coroner James Whipps said last month. The surviving victim, Rose Dennis, 84, is Dickerson’s mother-in-law.

A police investigation found that Dickerson factory-reset his cell phone that same weekend, eliminating evidence of recent calls or texts. Detectives also found bloody men’s clothes in the dumpster of a church where he worked on occasion.

Dickerson claimed he went to the couple’s house on Begonia Street to confront Martin Jr. about what he called the abuse of his mother-in-law’s health care workers.

Dennis, a longtime Casper Realtor, and Martin, had been married for 30 years and were both in declining health, the arrest affidavit said. There were several in-home health care providers that came into their home regularly to help them.

“Dennis was becoming intolerant of the workers and didn’t want them in the home providing any assistance,” a family member told police, according to the affidavit. “Martin had made the environment so unpleasant that the health care workers didn’t feel safe providing care to Dennis...”

Officers found Dennis and Martin lying on the floor of their bedroom when they arrived. Martin was dead in his underwear and covered in blood from several stab wounds.

Dennis was naked and moaning in distress, the document said. She was severely beaten around the face and body with stab wounds on her neck and body. She was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center where she was intubated, underwent surgery and entered the intensive care unit.

The hardwood floor was covered in a significant amount of blood, which was also splattered on the ceiling and soaked into the bedding.

A kitchen paring knife was found on the ground next to Martin’s body.

Officers then went to the Loaf ‘N Jug to find Dickerson.

“I think my brain is broken,” he said to Casper police. “He [Martin] came at me, I went at him, and she jumped on me.”

Dickerson has some prior offenses. He was found guilty of a DUI in 2006 and of violence against a household member in 2011.

He is being held on a $600,000 cash-only bond, as he was deemed a significant flight risk due to extended periods of unemployment and “severely damaged” family ties in Natrona County.

Dickerson's trial is scheduled for May 22.