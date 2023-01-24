Driver arrested after crash that killed 5 will face additional charges

A man who drove the wrong way down Interstate 80, triggering a multi-car pileup that resulted in five deaths and several injuries will face additional charges, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Arthur Nelson, 57, of Limestone, Tennessee, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

He will face additional charges, but what those charges are were not identified as of Tuesday, said highway patrol spokesperson Jeremy Beck.

Nelson will make an initial appearance in Carbon County Circuit Court this week. The Carbon County Attorney had not officially filed the charges as of Tuesday afternoon, which is why Nelson's scheduled court date is unknown.

Nelson was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 east on the wrong side of the interstate near Rawlins when he struck a commercial truck and passenger car, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

As the Dodge collided with the car, the driver of a second commercial vehicle tried to avoid the approaching pickup by driving in the median.

In the process of avoiding the initial crash, that second truck entered the eastbound lanes, where it collided head-on with the five young adults inside the Ford F-150. Both of those vehicles then burst into flames.

Four other people suffered injuries ranging from non-serious to critical, the highway patrol said.

The five young people who died were identified as students and recent graduates of Sylvan Hills High School in central Arkansas — Suzy Prime, her sister Andrea Prime, Ava Grace Luplow, Salomon Correa and Maggie Franco.