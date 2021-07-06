Driver facing felony DUI charge after allegedly hitting pedestrian

A man has been arrested on a recommended felony DUI charge after a crash early Tuesday morning in Casper sent a victim to the hospital with serious injuries.
Draven Gamotis, 23, now faces a recommended charge of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury. According to a statement from the Casper Police Department, Gamotis was driving and hit the victim as he was walking across the street.
Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of South Walsh Drive and Crystie Lane after midnight on Tuesday morning, finding a man injured in the road.
Interviews with the three passengers in Gamotis' car found he was driving south on Walsh when the crash occurred.
Ellen Gerst
City and crime reporter
