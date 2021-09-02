Edgerton man accused of minor sex abuse admitted to intercourse, court filings show

An Edgerton man accused of sexually abusing a minor over several years admitted to the abuse in an interview with investigators, court records show.

Etienne Iriberry, 47, faces charges including sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree for allegedly sexually abusing an underage victim for around five years, according to an affidavit in the case.

Iriberry's council waived his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. His bond was reduced to $25,000 cash or surety during Thursday's appearance, after being set at $50,000 during his initial appearance last week. Iriberry now awaits an arraignment in district court on the felony charges.

Court filings state that Iriberry told investigators from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office that he had been having sexual intercourse with the female victim for approximately four years, since she was 13 years old.

The alleged victim also told investigators, as cited in the affidavit, that Iriberry had begun the alleged abuse when she was in sixth grade, at the age of 12.

Officers reportedly collected several pieces of evidence from the alleged victim's residence, including used bed sheets, condoms and lingerie that the victim said Iriberry had purchased.