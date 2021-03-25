Edgerton man sentenced to boot camp for kidnapping, assault

A Natrona County District Court judge on Thursday recommended boot camp for an Edgerton man who threatened several people with a gun and forced them into his car.
Jose Jesus Alvarado O’Brien, who was 17 when the crimes were committed in June 2020, was charged and prosecuted as an adult. He initially faced 15 total charges — five each of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault and battery. Several were dropped while the case was being heard.
The sentence, handed down by Judge Catherine Wilking, comes with an underlying sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison, which Alvarado-O’Brien can ask to modify if and when he completes the boot camp program.
Wilking’s decision is harsher than both the state and the defense’s recommended sentences, which called for no more than 10 years in prison.
“He does not think the rules apply to him, and he is a danger to this community,” Wilking said, while explaining her sentence. “He simply does not get it.”
Alvarado-O’Brien appeared over video for the hearing, telling the court that he wanted to change and that he recognized that his problems were tied to alcohol abuse.
“I’m tired of being this person,” he said through tears. “I’m tired of being the one everyone hates. It’s not the life I want.”
According to witnesses, Alvarado-O’Brien came to a South McKinley Street apartment on the evening of June 12 with a few friends. After their group was rude and loud, the others in the apartment reportedly asked them to leave.
One or two hours later, witnesses said Alvarado-O’Brien kicked in the door to the apartment, entered with his friends and waved a pistol in the air while shouting about someone taking his wallet. Several victims told investigators, according to an affidavit in the case, that Alvarado-O’Brien forced everyone in the apartment to give him their cellphones to prevent them from calling the police, threatening to shoot and kill anyone who did.
When the wallet wasn’t found there, Alvarado-O’Brien reportedly forced several people to get into his car to go confront someone about the stolen wallet. Upon returning to the South McKinley apartment and seeing law enforcement outside, Alvarado-O’Brien drove past and fired a round in the air while the car was stopped.
Witnesses varied in their retellings, saying that Alvarado-O’Brien claimed his wallet had anywhere from $135 to $500, THC wax and/or several tabs of LSD.
Another person in the apartment told police that Alvarado-O’Brien had stolen $125 from her bag. According to court documents, Alvarado-O’Brien gave her phone back when she asked, but said if she called the police, he would kill her.
Police had responded to a pair of related calls earlier in the day. A witness in the first said Alvarado-O’Brien and his friends had threatened him with a gun in an apartment complex, chased after him and ripped his shirt before driving away in a white car. The other, around two hours later, reported that people in a white car had yelled an expletive and fired shots in the air.
In an interview with investigators, Alvarado-O’Brien admitted to waving the gun, taking cellphones from people in the apartment and telling them to get in his car. He denied robbing anyone and shooting the gun in the air. He also told detectives that the $135 mentioned by a witness was actually six grams of THC wax which he had intended to sell.