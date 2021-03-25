Edgerton man sentenced to bootcamp for kidnapping, assault

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m tired of being this person,” he said through tears. “I’m tired of being the one everyone hates. It’s not the life I want.”

According to witnesses, Alvarado-O’Brien came to a South McKinley Street apartment on the evening of June 12 with a few friends. After their group was rude and loud, the others in the apartment reportedly asked them to leave.

Around one to two hours later, witnesses said Alvarado-O’Brien kicked in the door to the apartment, entered with his friends and waved a pistol in the air while shouting about someone taking his wallet. Several victims told investigators, according to an affidavit in the case, that Alvarado-O’Brien forced everyone in the apartment to give him their cell phones to prevent them from calling the police, threatening to shoot and kill anyone who did.

When the wallet wasn’t found there, Alvarado-O’Brien reportedly forced several people to get into his car to go confront someone about the stolen wallet. Upon returning to the South McKinley apartment and seeing law enforcement outside, Alvarado-O’Brien drove past and fired a round in the air while the car was stopped.

Witnesses varied in their retellings, saying that Alvarado-O’Brien claimed his wallet had anywhere from $135 to $500, THC wax and/or several tabs of LSD.