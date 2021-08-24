Edgerton woman faces minor sex abuse, meth charges

The alleged victim said, in an interview cited in the affidavit, that Tucker was making comments about having sex with the teenage boys because her husband was in jail. After a few hours of drinking, court documents state, Tucker allegedly began taking off her clothes, came onto one of the teenagers and pulled him into a room where she began to perform oral sex on him.

Tucker, according to the affidavit, initially denied having any memory of the incident. She later told investigators, court documents state, she did not perform oral sex on the alleged victim.

“Because they’re sixteen,” Tucker said when asked why she did not, according to court filings. “That’s underage, I know better.”

Tucker reportedly admitted to providing the methamphetamine pipe, taking off her clothes, giving the alleged victim a “lap dance” and talking about having sex with the teenagers because she was lonely with her boyfriend in jail. She also said, according to the affidavit, she knew the boys were underage.

Shortly after the alleged abuse, the affidavit states that the alleged victim’s friend came into the room and then both boys left. The friend told investigators that the alleged victim seemed so intoxicated his eyes were rolling back in his head and he felt he needed to throw up.