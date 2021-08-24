Edgerton woman faces minor sex abuse, meth charges

An Edgerton woman faces charges of minor sex abuse and methamphetamine possession following a July investigation, court records show.
Susan Tucker, 52, made her initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court by video on Monday, while being held at the Natrona County Detention Center. Her bond has been set at $50,000 cash or surety.
Tucker has been charged with two felonies for possessing meth with intent to deliver and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor.
Now, her case will head to district court on the felony charges, where she will enter a plea and possibly await trial.
According to an affidavit in the case, Tucker is accused of performing oral sex on a teenage male after consuming alcohol with him. The charges also allege she provided a methamphetamine pipe and residue for the teenagers to smoke.
The alleged victim told sheriff’s investigators that he and a friend had stopped by the Edgerton apartment where Tucker was to pick up cigarettes before reportedly starting to drink vodka with Tucker and another adult, becoming intoxicated.
The other adult, according to court filings, told investigators that she often allowed the teenagers to consume alcohol and smoke at her apartment, and that she and Tucker both knew the boys were underage. She also reportedly said Tucker went to her trailer to get the meth pipe while the boys were at the adult’s home.
The alleged victim said, in an interview cited in the affidavit, that Tucker was making comments about having sex with the teenage boys because her husband was in jail. After a few hours of drinking, court documents state, Tucker allegedly began taking off her clothes, came onto one of the teenagers and pulled him into a room where she began to perform oral sex on him.
Tucker, according to the affidavit, initially denied having any memory of the incident. She later told investigators, court documents state, she did not perform oral sex on the alleged victim.
“Because they’re sixteen,” Tucker said when asked why she did not, according to court filings. “That’s underage, I know better.”
Tucker reportedly admitted to providing the methamphetamine pipe, taking off her clothes, giving the alleged victim a “lap dance” and talking about having sex with the teenagers because she was lonely with her boyfriend in jail. She also said, according to the affidavit, she knew the boys were underage.
Shortly after the alleged abuse, the affidavit states that the alleged victim’s friend came into the room and then both boys left. The friend told investigators that the alleged victim seemed so intoxicated his eyes were rolling back in his head and he felt he needed to throw up.
Investigators reportedly found the zippered bag that Tucker allegedly used to transport the pipe, and later learned that one of the teenagers had the pipe itself. A field test on the pipe reportedly found it was presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
Tucker now awaits an arraignment in district court, and can request a trial in the case.
