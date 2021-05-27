Evansville man pleads not guilty to car burglaries

An Evansville man pleaded not guilty to a series of car robberies in Natrona County District Court on Thursday.

As’sher Pettry faces a charge of aggravated burglary after police say they found him and a friend breaking into cars in Evansville in March. Pettry became armed during the burglaries after taking a handgun from an unlocked car.

According to an affidavit in the case, officers followed footsteps in the snow in an Evansville subdivision in the early hours of March 14, following a historic snowstorm in the area. The tracks led from one car to the next on Pony Express Trail, eventually leading to Pettry and a male minor.

The felony carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, or up to $50,000 in fines.

Pettry, who was born in 2002, appeared for his arraignment Thursday via video conference from the Natrona County Detention Center, where he’s remained since his arrest in March. He now awaits trial on the charge.

He told Judge Catherine Wilking during the arraignment that he's still in the process of completing high school, and still intends to graduate despite being delayed by jail time.