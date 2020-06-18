Evansville mayor, police officer charged in connection with alleged data misuse

A third person told investigators that in November, when McGraw passed out in a police car, officers had to pound on the window in order to wake him, according to the documents. The same person said they once found McGraw passed out in the department’s building and that McGraw was so unresponsive that they nearly called for medical aid, according to the documents.

Another person who knew McGraw through work said that they were surprised when McGraw wasn’t high on the clock, according to the documents.

Then, on March 22, McGraw overdosed in the Evansville home he shared with Sorenson, the documents state. He was hospitalized. According to medical records created during that hospital stint and referenced in the documents, Sorenson said that she had provided McGraw her prescribed Xanax, a potent anti-anxiety drug.

McGraw, when he arrived at the hospital, tested negative for Xanax, according to the documents. He did, though, have opioids — which are pain-relieving drugs — in his system, the documents state. He later said, according to the documents, that he had used OxyContin, a prescription opioid pain reliever.

In an interview with investigators, Sorenson denied providing McGraw opioids but said that she did give the police officer half of a Xanax, according to the documents.