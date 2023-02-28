A former Casper gynecologist who was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two of his patients was released Monday after serving less than five years, officials said.

Five years ago, a jury convicted Paul Harnetty of sexually assaulting the patients during medical exams. They acquitted him of six other charges.

He was sentenced to spend decades in prison, but Harnetty was released Monday due to a court order adjusting his sentence and giving him credit for time served in Natrona County, said Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesperson Paul Martin.

“As he completed his full sentence, he is not under WDOC supervision,” Martin said.

Harnetty petitioned the court for post-conviction relief, which was granted Feb. 8 by Natrona County District Court Judge Kerri M. Johnson, court filings show. She ordered that one of the sexual assault convictions be made void and a new trial would be held on that count.

Instead of a new trial, Harnetty agreed to keep the convictions on both counts on the basis that neither he nor prosecutors would seek a review or any other proceedings in this case.

In exchange, the State agreed to reduce his sentence to no less than 48 months and no greater than 54 months -- knocking off 85% of the maximum time he was meant to serve.

He was allowed to serve the sentences simultaneously and received credit for 1,883 days served on each count.

The allegations

Authorities arrested Harnetty in Minnesota and extradited him to Wyoming in January 2017. He was initially charged with 12 counts of felony sexual assault for inappropriate conduct during exams while he was employed at the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming, the filing says.

A total of six female patients testified that Harnetty touched them in ways that were unusual and made them feel uncomfortable during physical examinations. Some women said he touched their genitals without gloves while others said he rubbed them in ways that didn’t seem to be part of a medical exam.

One woman testified that Harnetty “very forcefully decided to examine me right there, pulled my pants down around my ankles,” and it was like he “was inflicting as much pain as he could be on my body.”

Following the trial, Harnetty’s lawyers filed a motion for judgment of acquittal, for arrest of judgment and for a new trial, the filing says. But then-Judge Thomas Sullins, who has since retired, denied these motions after two separate hearings.

Sullins sentenced him to 20 to 30 years in prison.

Harnetty then appealed his sentences to the Wyoming Supreme Court, which affirmed his convictions in a published opinion in February 2019.

Criticism of counsel

He went on to file this most recent petition for post-conviction relief. This was done on the basis that his lawyers may have been “constitutionally ineffective.”

The court found that Harnetty’s lawyers provided poor counsel when they failed to investigate an ultrasound technician who worked at community health and failed to impeach a witness when she made inconsistent statements.

The witness, a technician, was important to support the two-pronged theory of defense -- that what Harnetty did was medically appropriate and that the alleged victims were at least embellishing their allegations due to biases.

His trial counsel didn’t even attempt to locate and interview the technician, who was the only witness besides Harnetty and the women.

The lead defense attorney was Donald L. Fuller, and John B. Miner was the second chair. Fuller could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

Harnetty’s lawyers also didn’t object to surprise testimony in court and didn’t impeach one of the women, who testified something different about the way Harnetty had touched her than what she had told a detective, the filing says.

Civil suit

A former patient, Tosha Blackburn, also brought a civil suit against Harnetty for assaulting her. She was one of the six female patients to testify, though jurors acquitted him of the charges connected to Blackburn's allegations.

Blackburn's civil claims were dismissed, and she will have to pay Harnetty's attorney fees, newly filed civil court documents show.

He is requesting over $20,000, which Blackburn’s lawyers are calling “unreasonable and excessive on their face.” A settlement has not been reached in the matter.