Ex-Casper doctor who sexually assaulted 2 patients loses appeal

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the latest legal claims of a former Casper gynecologist who is serving 20 to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two patients.

The state's high court had already denied Paul Harnetty's appeal following his 2018 trial, which resulted in his conviction on two counts of second-degree sexual assault. Afterward, Harnetty pursued another legal challenge, called a petition for post-conviction relief, citing, among other things, claims of juror misconduct.

Those claims were based on interviews that a legal investigator for Harnetty conducted with jurors in December 2019. During one of those interviews, a juror discussed "all that stuff that [Mr. Harnetty] did in Georgia" and allegation the doctor had "done it before to other women," the high court's ruling states. Ahead of Harnetty's trial, a judge had barred those allegations from being admitted as evidence. But those allegations had been written about in the media, including the Star-Tribune, ahead of the trial.

The investigator said the same juror told her that some on the jury discussed those allegations in the deliberation room. The investigator also reported that two other jurors had also made comments indicating they may have considered media reports -- something that jurors are forbidden from doing.

Harnetty's investigator described her findings in an affidavit that his attorneys used to make their case.

The allegations of juror misconduct never made it to an evidentiary hearing. Attorneys representing the state of Wyoming argued that an affidavit written by the investigator was inadmissible because it was based on hearsay, among other things.

A district court judge agreed with the state, ruling that Harnetty had not presented admissible evidence of jury misconduct. That prompted an appeal to the high court, which considered whether the jury misconduct claim should have been heard at an evidentiary hearing.

In a 4-1 ruling, the justices concluded a hearing was not warranted because Harnetty's attorneys had not submitted admissible evidence to support their claims of jury misconduct. Submitting the investigator's affidavit was not enough, the court held.

"He could have petitioned the district court for additional time, requested the opportunity for discovery, or any other appropriate order," the majority stated in its opinion. "[The investigator's] affidavit, alone, was not sufficient."

Justice Lynne Boomgaarden dissented, writing that she would have reversed the lower court's ruling and allowed the evidentiary opinion to happen. The majority opinion, she maintained, set too high of a bar for post-conviction relief.

"Some post-conviction relief claims, like Mr. Harnetty’s juror misconduct claim, cannot be resolved on the existing criminal record and need to be developed at an evidentiary hearing before they can be fairly resolved," she wrote.

Harnetty, 52, is imprisoned at Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.