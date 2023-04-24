A former Natrona County School District security officer, who also previously worked for the Casper Police Department, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in which he alleges he was fired after being “the victim of a violent assault” by a student.

Andy Ready accuses the district of violating his 14th Amendment rights when they terminated him based on “animus against him because of his race, color, and disability,” a complaint filed on Friday states.

Ready began his professional career as a police officer in Casper but was forced to medically retire due to a heart condition that led to other permanent disabilities.

He then started working for the Natrona County School District, where he was employed from 2010 to 2022, the complaint states. Ready began as a student advocate, moved to a campus security officer position and finally worked as an administrative assistant.

In the latter role, Ready taught use of force techniques to district staff to train them on how to safely control students who were a danger to themselves or others, the complaint states.

On Feb. 2, 2022, Ready’s supervisor asked him to respond to a disciplinary problem caused by a student in a CY Middle School classroom. The student is identified as “LP” in the suit.

“LP is a White male, Ready is a Native American male,” the complaint states.

The 7th grade boy was asked to leave a classroom by his teacher but refused. Ready then asked LP to come with him, but the boy refused again.

He tried to persuade LP, but after a few minutes of back-and-forth, the student abruptly stood up from his desk and darted deeper into the classroom.

At the time, the teacher was having a Chinese New Year celebration. There were items in the room that posed a danger including hot water for cooking on hot plates.

Ready, fearing for the safety of everyone, quickly grabbed LP’s wrist in a non-violent lock hold to guide him out of the classroom, according to the lawsuit. These tactics -- both physical and verbal -- were taught and approved by the school district.

LP repeatedly kicked Ready, who had heart surgery less than three months before the encounter.

“Thus, when LP torqued around and kicked Ready, it was difficult for Ready to safely bring him under control within the classroom without risking injury to himself, LP, and the innocent bystanders in the classroom,” the lawsuit states.

This struggle lasted for one minute until Ready was able to control both of LP’s arms. The student finally stated he would comply, and they both walked “peacefully” and "calmly” to the main office, according to the complaint.

Natrona County School District security cameras captured the entire incident.

Ready reported the incident to his supervisor and Casper police. He advised officials that he did not want to pursue charges against LP but wanted it documented that the boy assaulted a staff member, an offense report listed in the lawsuit states.

Casper police ultimately found that Ready was a victim of violent assault and acted appropriately.

The district allegedly did not consider Ready’s report or wait for the results of the Casper police investigation and suspended him less than two hours after the incident “without giving him any opportunity to explain his actions,” the complaint states.

Ready was also reported to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, who found only two days later that his conduct did not constitute abuse or neglect.

A pre-termination meeting was held on March 22. Ready was handed a pre-written and pre-printed termination letter at the end without providing him “a meaningful opportunity to be heard," the complaint states.

Ready filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

During that period, Ready allegedly sought out a lawyer, who unbeknownst to him, was already serving as counsel to the district. The attorney allegedly informed him he “would not have a job when you’re finished” because hiring an attorney and bringing claims against the district “burns bridges,” the lawsuit states.

Ready was unaware of this conflict of interest until August. When Ready confronted the attorney, the lawyer allegedly "flatly denied" that he had ever spoken with him.

Shortly after, the attorney announced that his firm was withdrawing from representing the Natrona County School District.

Ready accuses the district of terminating him on the basis of race, color and disability despite "indisputable video evidence that Ready acted properly," the lawsuit states.

He is allegedly aware of at least a dozen incidents in which white district employees used significantly more force against white students and other staff members using more force against a student of color, without being terminated.

Ready says he personally witnessed two white staff members throwing a student to the ground and restraining him with their bodies in direct violation of school policy just a few days before his own incident.

No disciplinary action was taken against either of them, the complaint states.

"Yet when Ready, a disabled Native American, used reasonable and necessary force against a White student, he was terminated without even being provided the evidence the District used against him..." the complaint states,

Joshua McGill, a Denver-based attorney representing Ready, did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. There was no attorney listed on behalf of the Natrona County School District on Monday.