Facebook posts on ex-Casper officer's page show focus on Seton House before fight

Posts on former Casper police officer Jesse Jones’ Facebook page show he emailed the director of Seton House the day before allegedly gouging a man’s eye outside the facility after an altercation began while he was off-duty and protesting its vaccine mandate.

While the screenshot posted on Jones’ page shows only a few small snippets of a Sept. 30 exchange with director Carrie Reece, the first email in the post, apparently from Jones, begins: “You all should be ashamed.”

“Please stop harassing us,” an email from Reece included in the image says.

Jones, who was with the department for five years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of reckless endangerment following a state investigation into the incident. The Star-Tribune attempted to contact him for this story with a phone number that he gave during his initial court appearance. He did not respond to a pair of messages.

Court documents in Jones’ case state that when Reece reported Jones’ protest to police, she also mentioned receiving “threatening emails” from him. The then-officer’s Facebook post containing emails also urged others to email Seton House leadership.

Another post on Jones’ Facebook account shows him standing outside Seton House on Oct. 1, the day of the fight, holding a sign that reads “I will not comply.”

“The time for talk is over. If you interact with this post, share it,” the caption reads. “Join me again today at 1pm at 910 N Durbin, Casper the Seton House homeless shelter. They just announced get the vaxxx or hit the streets. No more sitting by.”

Court documents filed this past week allege that Jones was protesting the mandate alone on Oct. 1 when the director’s husband approached him. According to the affidavit of probable cause tied to Jones’ arrest, an investigation found that the other man began the fight, but that Jones gouged the man’s right eye after he stopped posing a threat to Jones.

The former detective now faces a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. He pleaded not guilty to the charge during an initial appearance Tuesday in Natrona County Circuit Court, and was released from jail after less than a day by posting a $500 cash bond.

On Sept. 30, the day before the fight, multiple posts on Jones’ Facebook page mentioned Seton House’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Seton House runs a self-sufficiency program and provides housing for single parents who are homeless.

The Facebook posts indicated that Jones had stopped by that day as well to picket.

“It’s fixin to go down people. The time of silence is over..” the post, which linked to a K2 Radio news article about the facility’s mandate, states. “It’s up to us all to let it be known we wont stand for this crap. All of this and because of a fraud election.”

Another post from that day, linking to the same story states that “battered women will lose housing if they don’t comply” with the mandate, and calls for protesters to respond immediately to the “emergency.”

Reece told K2 Radio at the time that 15 of the 22 families living at Seton House’s facilities were at least partially vaccinated a month before the mandate went into effect, and that the organization had not lost any clients due to the requirement. She declined to comment Friday.

Other posts and comments made from Jones’ account, which has since been deactivated, show him criticizing vaccine mandates at other organizations as well.

“Time to unite people,” an Oct. 13 post on his Facebook said. “First our soldiers, second banner, third Seton house, now UWYO. Yours is next!! If you don’t know how you can help, there’s answers. Feel free to ask.”

Banner is an apparent reference to the vaccine mandate required by Banner Health at its four Wyoming hospitals, including Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center.

Jones was placed on administrative leave immediately following the fight, while the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation looked into the incident.

The Casper Police Department says it started Jones’ termination process on Dec. 14 after an internal investigation found his actions were not in line with the agency’s code of conduct. Before that process was completed, Jones resigned his position on Jan. 7. Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd declined to comment on the case further on Friday.

A Star-Tribune review of internal CPD emails to and from Jones’ account in the weeks surrounding the fight found no mention of vaccine mandates or protests.

