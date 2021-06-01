Facts in lawsuit over 2018 Casper police shooting still in dispute

In the same press conference, McPheeters showed footage of the shooting and said Oneyear suffered from unspecified mental illness and had both prescription and illegal drugs in his system at the time of his death.

The suit, filed in February 2019, was initially brought against Schlager and Meyer, CPD, the city of Casper and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy for claims of insufficient training. The police department and WLEA were dropped as defendants two months later.

Court filings indicate confusion over the defendants’ legal representation and filings, as several documents and motions were filed twice — both by attorneys for the city and for the officers.

Many of the documents in the case, including an extensive list of exhibits supporting the defendant’s motion to settle the case before trial, are not available to view. In October 2019, a judge granted a motion by an attorney for Schlager and Meyer to make certain sensitive documents and information private, viewable only by those involved in the case.