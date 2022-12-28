Family of former Natrona County Detention Center inmate accuses medical staff of poor care

The family of a former inmate of the Natrona County Detention Center is accusing several members of its medical staff of deliberately depriving him of care for his “very aggressive” stage-four bladder cancer.

Franklin Ross Allen died on Sept. 6, 2021, about one year after his release from the detention center, the lawsuit says. He arrived at the jail on Jan. 7, 2020, with terminal cancer.

Allen chose to replace any chemotherapy or radiation therapy with a pain relief regimen to “die with dignity” before he entered the jail, but his family alleges he needlessly suffered at the hands of the county’s medical professionals who made conscious choices to deny him terminal care.

This was an alleged violation of Allen’s Eighth Amendment right to adequate medical care.

Allen was booked for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. It was noted during his intake that he had a history of bladder cancer and a urostomy bag, the family’s attorneys said.

Beginning in April, Allen was complaining of pain to nursing staff on a daily basis.

“Could I please see a doctor about my right hip it is hurting all the time, and I can’t even sit on it for very long cuz of the pain,” Allen said in an inmate medical request form on April 1, 2020.

A doctor prescribed an extra pillow, yoga stretches, warm showers and an anti-inflammatory drug for fourteen days in response, but Allen was not personally seen by a physician.

Allen made another medical request to see a doctor due to hip pain and to address blood found in his urostomy bag on April 17. It was denied, but he was prescribed medication for a urinary tract infection.

He made another medical request, the third one, eight days later.

“My right hip is hurting really bad. I can’t sit or put any pressure on it. Getting harder to walk. Can I please see a doctor. Also been feeling sick lately from my cancer, also right kidney is hurting,” Allen said in the request.

He was again not seen by a doctor, his family’s attorney said.

Allen continued with medical requests on April 30, in which he claims he had lost 40 pounds since starting his incarceration.

“I’m in extreme pain my right side pelvic area hurts so I can hardly walk. Also pain has started shooting down right leg,” he said.

The Wyoming Medical Center in Caper finally analyzed his hip pain in May, but he allegedly had still not been seen by the county’s detention center doctor.

Allen made his sixth and seventh request to see his doctors and get meds in mid-May. They denied his request for painkillers but allowed him to see his primary care doctor, who determined his bladder cancer had worsened.

He requested his medical records be released to him, his family’s attorney said. He was denied.

By the end of May, Allen filed his first official grievance with the Natrona County Detention Center.

“Doctor said because I was incarcerated my insurance won’t cover my treatment. And because NCDC is claiming “preexisting” medical conditions NCDC says they are not liable for cost of treatment. So doctor said no pay, no treatment. I’m saying let me out of jail so I can get treatment I need so I won’t die. I’ve been in pain for over 50 days…” he said in the complaint.

After enduring months of severe pain, Allen was released in early July 2020. His family accuses the county’s head doctor of never seeing or examining Allen during that six-month period after his initial intake.

The doctor’s attorneys argue Allen’s complaints were treated in a timely manner. Both the nurses and doctors accused said they also have qualified immunity.

“The Plaintiff’s allegations – taken in the most favorable light – do not amount to deliberate indifference. At best, they represent a disagreement about the course of treatment…” the doctor’s attorneys said.

Allen died about one year into the lawsuit, which has been ongoing for over two years. It will continue into 2023.