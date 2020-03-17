Federal court adjust plans due to coronavirus; local courts' operations uninterrupted

Proceedings in local courts continued Tuesday, largely uninterrupted by a virus that has otherwise restricted the operations of many public institutions, including the federal courthouse only blocks away.
About a dozen people wearing shackles and handcuffs appeared at 2 p.m. in Natrona County Circuit Court, where people who were arrested overnight appear on a daily basis. In Natrona County District Court, housed in the same building on First and Center streets, hearings likewise were uninterrupted by the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19 and is marked by fever, cough and shortness of breath. Officials by mid-afternoon on Tuesday had identified 11 cases of the disease in Wyoming; as of Tuesday afternoon, there were no known or suspected cases in Natrona County.
Although a woman in custody for Monday’s initial court appearances wore a respiratory mask, a sheriff’s spokesman said that nobody inside the jail had symptoms consistent with the disease. Sgt. Taylor Courtney, the spokesman, said Monday that a contingency plan in place would allow the sheriff’s office to quarantine people within the Natrona County Detention Center. Nobody had yet been quarantined, he said.
The sheriff’s office announced Monday that the jail would no longer accept public visits.
Clerk of District Court Anne Volin said Tuesday afternoon that judges were able to make independent scheduling decisions — like Judge Daniel Forgey did Monday, when he cancelled a trial anticipated to run for eight business days — but that she had not instituted any changes to policies or hours of operations aside from an increased attention to disinfecting surfaces.
Heather Eastin, the clerk who oversees Natrona County Circuit Court, said her court’s operations remained unchanged. Eastin said any changes would be implemented as directed by the Wyoming Supreme Court, which is responsible for operations of the state’s circuit courts.
The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners — which oversees the Townsend Justice Center, the county building that houses circuit and district courts — did not Tuesday make any changes to the facility’s policies. Chairman Rob Hendry told the Star-Tribune by phone that the commissioners consider the circumstances “fluid” and will keep monitoring the situation as needed.
Casper’s municipal court, which is housed in a different downtown building, is encouraging people to pay citations or fees by phone, said Rebekah Ladd, who is serving as spokeswoman for the city. Otherwise the court is conducting business as usual, Ladd said, but people who are at most risk of contracting the virus will be afforded special consideration when they seek to reschedule court appearances.
The federal system, meanwhile, has slowed more suddenly.
On Tuesday, Judge Scott Skavdahl, the chief judge for federal courts in Wyoming, issued a message to lawyers noting that clerks’ offices in federal courthouses here would have limited public availability: from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. until further notice. The judge also wrote that staffers in both district and bankruptcy courts are required to work by phone where possible. Judges in the federal system are also working by video conference or by conference call, Skavdahl wrote.
The same day, the judge issued an order prohibiting people from entering Wyoming’s federal courthouses who have traveled to 31 countries — including Iran, China, South Korea and Italy — that, because of the virus’ spread, the Centers for Disease Control has directed Americans to avoid unless travel is essential. The order also directs people to stay out of the courthouse if they have been asked to self-quarantine by any health care official, if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they are experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus.
Federal inmates’ were already largely prohibited from travel: A Bureau of Prisons plan updated on Friday calls for the transfer of prisoners between facilities to cease for 30 days. Case-by-case exceptions, including for court hearings, require approval by regional prison authorities, according to an agency publication. Federal authorities continued booking people in this week, but the agency said that newly arriving prisoners are being screened for risk and symptoms of the virus. The plan calls for quarantining asymptomatic prisoners who have been at risk of exposure. Inmates displaying symptoms and with exposure risk factors should be isolated and tested for COVID-19 as called for by local health authorities, according to the plan.
The agency said Tuesday that no prisoners had yet been diagnosed with the virus.
At least one prisoner in Wyoming was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms on Friday. That prisoner, who was held in the Casper Re-Entry Center, remained hospitalized on Monday, per the GEO Group, the private prison company that operates the facility. A section of the facility remained on restricted movement, according to an email sent to the Star-Tribune by a Geo Group spokeswoman.
Monica Hook, the spokeswoman, declined to say if the prisoner had been tested for COVID-19, citing federal privacy law that prohibits in most circumstances the release of private health information when coupled with identifying information. She did not respond to a follow-up email asking why she thought the law prohibited release of that information.
Two people familiar with the prison’s operations told the Star-Tribune on condition of anonymity that the inmate was being held in the portion of the facility that houses federal inmates.
A Bureau of Prisons representative, however, cited privacy, safety and security when saying by email Tuesday morning that the agency could not release information on individual inmates’ medical conditions.
Star-Tribune staff writers Morgan Hughes and Seth Klamann contributed to this report.
Our coronavirus coverage is free to read. Find it all here.
Stay informed about the latest coronavirus developments in Wyoming with this collection of the Star-Tribune's coverage — all of which can be read without a digital subscription.
Also on Tuesday, the hospital said a potential coronavirus patient who was admitted over the weekend has tested negative for the illness.
The patient is "an older male resident of Laramie County." He is not hospitalized right now.
Lander declares state of emergency as seven new cases of coronavirus are tied to assisted-living facility
Fremont County health officer Dr. Brian Gee said the new cases "are all either staff members or residents of the Showboat Retirement Center."
Casper school district: 'Vast majority' of employees will get paid during closure; graduation still on
The school district's spokeswoman also said the district will not extend its semester to make up for time lost over the next three weeks when the district will be closed.
Employees at the Lander officer are self-quarantining based on medical advice.
The company plans to reach out to people who've purchased advance tickets to offer refunds.
"(Operators) probably have to fight for their lives," Wyoming's Chief Economist Wenlin Liu said in response to an 11 percent decline in oil prices Monday.
There are currently 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. We will update this map as more cases are announced. The state has not yet h…
As concerns about coronavirus grow, there are a number of resources and recommendations available to Wyomingites. Here's our helpful list
What is the coronavirus and how can you protect yourself? Our explainer has the answers.
We will continuously update this page with the latest on COVID-19 closures in Wyoming. Want to add something? Email us at editors@trib.com.
We will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming. Latest updates: Douglas hospital broken into; new Laramie County case confirmed; Lander says all new cases either work or live at assisted-living facility.
Want to know what's closed and canceled? Browse our list here.
Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
Need resources in Casper? We've got you covered here.
The Census Bureau said that the deadline for ending the 2020 census at the end of July could be adjusted as needed.
All council meetings will take place in council chambers, rather than smaller meeting rooms, and a six-foot distance from others in the room will be enforced.
"Sports is important to our kids and it keeps things normal," Kelly Walsh boys soccer coach Bryan Chadderdon said. "If we can keep things as normal as possible and still be safe then I think we should do that."
Among the unanswered questions: Will teachers be paid and will schools still hold graduation ceremonies?
Potential COVID-19 patients calling into Wyoming Medical Center's various primary and acute care clinics will be directed to the facility, which will be run by the hospital's chief of staff.
Gordon's task forces will be headed by the state's five statewide elected officials: Secretary of State Ed Buchanan, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier, Superintendent Jillian Balow and Gordon himself.
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Casper Star-Tribune news gathering, business operations and delivery will continue, but for health reasons, the news organization's building closed to the public starting Monday.
As the pandemic grows, the state's leading industry is attempting to keep workers safe while also weathering stormy energy markets.
All Catholic Masses in Wyoming are suspended indefinitely as part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
JACKSON (AP) — Three of Wyoming's busiest ski resorts have closed for the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Samuel Barrett, who faces 10 felony charges, remains free on $60,000 bond.
The school's residences halls will close after spring break to nearly all students.
Both the town of Evansville and the town of Mills have closed their doors to the public "until further notice" to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus.
We will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming. Latest updates: Virus causes census delays; local officials react to outbreak; answers sparse on repercussions of school closures.
Want to know what's closed and canceled? Browse our list here.
Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.
Need resources in Casper? We've got you covered here.
The announcement came shortly after school districts in Teton and Laramie counties said they would close. Just after the announcement, the Natrona County School District said it, too, would close until early April.
The Foreigner concert at the Casper Events Center has been postponed. The concert was prevously scheduled for March 23, and a rescheduled date…
The hospital is awaiting test results from the Wyoming Department of Health.
Overall, more than 2,900 people have been diagnosed in the U.S. as of Saturday morning, a sharp increase in just the past five days. Health officials in Wyoming say they're up to the task.
The district said students with a fever of 99.5 degrees or higher, or symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath, should not come to school. The school will contact their guardians and send them home otherwise.
Health officials have linked the man to a previously identified coronavirus case in Sheridan County.
Fremont County coronavirus patient is resident of assisted-living facility; officials unsure how he was exposed
It's unclear how the man was exposed to the infection and how many others may he may have exposed to it.
The novel coronavirus' impact on the global economy is certain, and state and local governments are sure to take a hit as well — though to what degree is unknown.
We will update this page throughout the weekend with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming.
The new patient is a older Fremont County man who is hospitalized.
Officials are examining whether at least one student was exposed to coronavirus at an extracurricular event in Wyoming, though experts say it's most likely that the unidentified illness is not the contagious virus.
"Although we have only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wyoming, I have taken this action to ensure we are prepared in the event additional steps need to be taken,” Gordon said.
The entire Montana University System will cancel in-person classes and transition to remote teaching following spring break to prevent the coronavirus spread.
Wyoming community colleges extend spring break; Casper College says it'll temporarily go online-only
The colleges made the move to limit the spread of coronavirus.
We will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming. Recent updates: Second confirmed case in state; possible exposure for Big Horn County student; St. Patrick's Day events still on.
There is not a confirmed case in the state, though a Montanan traveling in Maryland was diagnosed with the virus Wednesday.
One day after Wyoming's first coronavirus case was announced, public events closed and the shelves of local supermarkets were empty.
The change is not anticipated to interfere with any of the traditional functions of the caucus itself.
Two people in the Northern Wyoming Community College District — a student and a faculty member — are being quarantined for a minimum of two weeks.
Cher's concerts in Billings and Casper, Wyoming, have been postponed in light of recent developments with the new coronavirus, the tour announced Thursday.
UW's spring break begins next week and will now continue through the week of March 23. The semester will not be extended.
The tribe is limiting employee travel and directing tribal agencies to implement prevention and response plans for the virus.
Gov. Mark Gordon said that officials still believe the overall risk of infection for Wyomingites remains low.
The executive director of the county health department said it was important to be proactive in calling off the tournament so that COVID-19 "doesn't wipe out our entire community."
We will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming. Recent updates: Sheridan hospital details state's first positive test, Democrats suspend in-person caucusing and Gordon advises against large gatherings.
The first patient identified in Wyoming with the virus is a woman from Sheridan County with some recent domestic travel history, according to the Department of Health.
A Montana resident visiting Maryland has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a social media post from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Officials said that a case here is likely but that people shouldn't demand tests because they have a cold.
Blue Cross Blue Shield, which covers the majority of Wyomingites with insurance, and Cigna, which runs the health insurance for state employees, both say they'll waive patient costs for those who need the test.
All eight stores visited Tuesday by a reporter were completely out of hand sanitizer.
South Dakota is the fourth state bordering Wyoming to have a presumptive positive case.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says the emergency declaration will allow him to take measures to slow the spread of coronavirus and limit economic disruptions.
The sharp shock to energy markets could hit U.S. shale producers particularly hard, and many in Wyoming have already braced for the fallout.
The university wrote that the school "needs to be prepared should some students, staff and faculty on our campus be ill or under quarantine in the coming weeks and months."
At least one Wyoming lawmaker had a direct interaction with American Conservative Union executive director Matt Schlapp, who said he had a brief interaction with the individual who tested positive.
Three Western Montana state legislators and one candidate attended a recent Washington, D.C.-area conference where an attendee tested positive for coronavirus.
"While the risk remains low, it’s becoming increasingly likely that COVID-19 will spread to the state," Gov. Mark Gordon said in a press conference.
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has sickened more than 75,000 people worldwide, killing more than 2,200.
No state neighboring Wyoming has a confirmed case.
There have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Wyoming.