You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Federal court adjust plans due to coronavirus; local courts' operations uninterrupted
View Comments
editor's pick

Federal court adjust plans due to coronavirus; local courts' operations uninterrupted

Townsend Justice Center

The Townsend Justice Center on Center Street in downtown Casper.

 Dan Cepeda, Star-Tribune

Proceedings in local courts continued Tuesday, largely uninterrupted by a virus that has otherwise restricted the operations of many public institutions, including the federal courthouse only blocks away.

About a dozen people wearing shackles and handcuffs appeared at 2 p.m. in Natrona County Circuit Court, where people who were arrested overnight appear on a daily basis. In Natrona County District Court, housed in the same building on First and Center streets, hearings likewise were uninterrupted by the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19 and is marked by fever, cough and shortness of breath. Officials by mid-afternoon on Tuesday had identified 11 cases of the disease in Wyoming; as of Tuesday afternoon, there were no known or suspected cases in Natrona County.

Although a woman in custody for Monday’s initial court appearances wore a respiratory mask, a sheriff’s spokesman said that nobody inside the jail had symptoms consistent with the disease. Sgt. Taylor Courtney, the spokesman, said Monday that a contingency plan in place would allow the sheriff’s office to quarantine people within the Natrona County Detention Center. Nobody had yet been quarantined, he said.

The sheriff’s office announced Monday that the jail would no longer accept public visits.

Clerk of District Court Anne Volin said Tuesday afternoon that judges were able to make independent scheduling decisions — like Judge Daniel Forgey did Monday, when he cancelled a trial anticipated to run for eight business days — but that she had not instituted any changes to policies or hours of operations aside from an increased attention to disinfecting surfaces.

Heather Eastin, the clerk who oversees Natrona County Circuit Court, said her court’s operations remained unchanged. Eastin said any changes would be implemented as directed by the Wyoming Supreme Court, which is responsible for operations of the state’s circuit courts.

The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners — which oversees the Townsend Justice Center, the county building that houses circuit and district courts — did not Tuesday make any changes to the facility’s policies. Chairman Rob Hendry told the Star-Tribune by phone that the commissioners consider the circumstances “fluid” and will keep monitoring the situation as needed.

Casper’s municipal court, which is housed in a different downtown building, is encouraging people to pay citations or fees by phone, said Rebekah Ladd, who is serving as spokeswoman for the city. Otherwise the court is conducting business as usual, Ladd said, but people who are at most risk of contracting the virus will be afforded special consideration when they seek to reschedule court appearances.

The federal system, meanwhile, has slowed more suddenly.

On Tuesday, Judge Scott Skavdahl, the chief judge for federal courts in Wyoming, issued a message to lawyers noting that clerks’ offices in federal courthouses here would have limited public availability: from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. until further notice. The judge also wrote that staffers in both district and bankruptcy courts are required to work by phone where possible. Judges in the federal system are also working by video conference or by conference call, Skavdahl wrote.

The same day, the judge issued an order prohibiting people from entering Wyoming’s federal courthouses who have traveled to 31 countries — including Iran, China, South Korea and Italy — that, because of the virus’ spread, the Centers for Disease Control has directed Americans to avoid unless travel is essential. The order also directs people to stay out of the courthouse if they have been asked to self-quarantine by any health care official, if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they are experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus.

Federal inmates’ were already largely prohibited from travel: A Bureau of Prisons plan updated on Friday calls for the transfer of prisoners between facilities to cease for 30 days. Case-by-case exceptions, including for court hearings, require approval by regional prison authorities, according to an agency publication. Federal authorities continued booking people in this week, but the agency said that newly arriving prisoners are being screened for risk and symptoms of the virus. The plan calls for quarantining asymptomatic prisoners who have been at risk of exposure. Inmates displaying symptoms and with exposure risk factors should be isolated and tested for COVID-19 as called for by local health authorities, according to the plan.

The agency said Tuesday that no prisoners had yet been diagnosed with the virus.

At least one prisoner in Wyoming was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms on Friday. That prisoner, who was held in the Casper Re-Entry Center, remained hospitalized on Monday, per the GEO Group, the private prison company that operates the facility. A section of the facility remained on restricted movement, according to an email sent to the Star-Tribune by a Geo Group spokeswoman.

Monica Hook, the spokeswoman, declined to say if the prisoner had been tested for COVID-19, citing federal privacy law that prohibits in most circumstances the release of private health information when coupled with identifying information. She did not respond to a follow-up email asking why she thought the law prohibited release of that information.

Two people familiar with the prison’s operations told the Star-Tribune on condition of anonymity that the inmate was being held in the portion of the facility that houses federal inmates.

A Bureau of Prisons representative, however, cited privacy, safety and security when saying by email Tuesday morning that the agency could not release information on individual inmates’ medical conditions.

Star-Tribune staff writers Morgan Hughes and Seth Klamann contributed to this report.

Our coronavirus coverage is free to read. Find it all here.

Stay informed about the latest coronavirus developments in Wyoming with this collection of the Star-Tribune's coverage — all of which can be read without a digital subscription.

Coronavirus cases in Wyoming

Coronavirus cases in Wyoming

  • Brandon Foster
  • Updated

There are currently 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wyoming. We will update this map as more cases are announced. The state has not yet h…

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming
Wyoming News
featured

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming

  • Star-Tribune staff
  • Updated

We will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming. Latest updates: Douglas hospital broken into; new Laramie County case confirmed; Lander says all new cases either work or live at assisted-living facility.

Want to know what's closed and canceled? Browse our list here.

Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.

Need resources in Casper? We've got you covered here.

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 16
Wyoming News
top story

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 16

  • Star-Tribune staff
  • Updated

We will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming. Latest updates: Virus causes census delays; local officials react to outbreak; answers sparse on repercussions of school closures.

Want to know what's closed and canceled? Browse our list here.

Confused about the coronavirus? Read our explainer here.

Need resources in Casper? We've got you covered here.

Casper

Foreigner concert postponed

  • Elysia Conner
  • Updated

The Foreigner concert at the Casper Events Center has been postponed. The concert was prevously scheduled for March 23, and a rescheduled date…

+2
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 13
Wyoming News
top story

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 13

  • Brandon Foster
  • Updated

We will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming. Recent updates: Second confirmed case in state; possible exposure for Big Horn County student; St. Patrick's Day events still on.

+3
The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 12
Wyoming News
top story

The latest: Coronavirus in Wyoming — March 12

  • Star-Tribune staff
  • Updated

We will update this page throughout the day with the latest news regarding coronavirus in Wyoming. Recent updates: Sheridan hospital details state's first positive test, Democrats suspend in-person caucusing and Gordon advises against large gatherings.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson is a Star-Tribune reporter who primarily covers criminal justice. Sanderson is a proud University of Missouri graduate. Lately, he’s been reading Cormac McCarthy and cooking Italian food. He writes about his own life in his free time.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News