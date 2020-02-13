Federal judge suggests family of man killed in shootout should seek legal representation

Lawyers for the city and the officers asked last month for dismissal of the case, arguing that by acting as a representative for the family -- and its nine named plaintiffs -- Wolosin's representation goes beyond the scope of allowable self advocacy. In its request, the city insinuates Wolosin is illegally practicing law without a license.

"Mr. Wolosin may also be violating Wyoming’s unauthorized practice of law statute," wrote the city's defense lawyers, "...which further complicates his efforts to represent all the claimants in this case."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Thurday morning, Judge Nancy Freudenthal by phone granted Wolosin an extension to mid-March in order to work out his response to the government's and officers' filings. Freudenthal began the the quarter-hour conference call by asking Wolosin if he had yet sought legal representation or begun preparing a response to the filings.

The litigant, who is acting as his own attorney, told the judge that he was looking for a lawyer but that he did not think the government's response was relevant. He indicated he did not see himself as attorney for the family, which in court filings appears as a named party to the case.

"I don't see how that has merit," he said. "I'm not sure what response I need other than my claim."