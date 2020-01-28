Feds: Casper pharmacy will pay $1M settlement in connection with doctor convicted of drug dealing

“This case is an example of how we must fight prescription drug abuse on both the supply and demand side,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassen in a written statement. “We not only focus on users who seek prescription pills for illicit purposes, but also on doctors who may abuse their prescribing authority, and pharmacies who fail to exercise diligence in monitoring prescriptions as required by law.”

The civil case was built on investigation by Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Salt Lake City and Cheyenne, offices that also led the investigation of the doctor.

“This settlement reflects the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ongoing commitment to utilize all of the tools at its disposal to fight the opioid epidemic, hold the medical and pharmaceutical communities responsible for violations, and protect the citizens of Wyoming,” said DEA Cheyenne Resident Agent in Charge David Tyree in the Tuesday afternoon news release.