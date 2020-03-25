Feds: Four people kidnapped, assaulted victims with tire iron

Four Wyoming residents kidnapped two people before two of the kidnappers assaulted a victim with a tire iron, prosecutors alleged this month in federal court following a grand jury's indictment.

The indictment charges Ashley R. Yellowbear, 27, Samuel H. Friday, 37, both of the Wind River Indian Reservation, with aiding and abetting kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. Kristen J. Antelope, 26, and Rusty T. Tabaho Sr., 27, also of the Wind River Reservation, both face charges of aiding and abetting kidnapping.

The indictment, which a grand jury returned on March 16, alleges that the four defendants committed the attack against a woman and a man on New Year's Day on the reservation. The alleged victims' names are redacted in publicly available court documents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors alleged in a press release Wednesday afternoon that the kidnapping was designed to assault one of the victims and to intimidate them from reporting the attack.