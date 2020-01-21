Feds link man stopped with 50 lbs of drugs in Wyoming to California trafficker

The complaint, though, does indicate that authorities began investigating Tabarez only after an informant tipped off the government to a tie to the Wyoming arrest.

In the document, an FBI agent states that a person facing criminal charges in a separate drug case told the bureau about two weeks after the Wyoming arrest that Butler and Tabarez were connected. The informant — whom the complaint does not identify by name — told investigators that Tabarez was coordinating drug runs between Sacramento and southern California. Drug Enforcement Administration agents also found text messages between Butler and Tabarez, according to court documents, that showed them planning for a drug run days before the Wyoming traffic stop.

The informant told investigators as well that Tabarez was operating the stash house in Sacramento, according to the documents. The court filing states that the next day, FBI agents began surveilling the lakefront apartment in Sacramento that doubled as a drug den.

Tabarez, according to the documents, had another man rent the apartment under his name and was therefore not connected in the paperwork associated with that address. However, the phone number that federal agents say Tabarez used to text Butler was listed on paperwork that Tabarez had provided to the state of California in connection with his ongoing parole in a different case.