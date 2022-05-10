Finalists chosen for added judge position in Natrona County

Three nominees have been selected for the newly added fourth judge's position in Natrona County's Seventh District Court.

A nominating commission chose lawyers Joshua C. Eames, Eang M. Man-Heimann and Cynthia K. Sweet Howe as finalists for the post, according to a Tuesday press release.

Gov. Mark Gordon will make the final selection from that group. The position is set to be filled by mid-July.

Eames now works as a senior assistant attorney general in Cheyenne and was previously a staff attorney for the Wyoming Supreme Court. Man-Heimann heads a private practice firm in Cheyenne. Sweet Howe is the Natrona County supervising attorney for the state guardian ad litem office, which appoints representation for children in juvenile court cases.

The finalists were chosen by a committee that includes Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox, three Wyoming lawyers chosen by the state Bar and three non-lawyers chosen by Gordon.

The additional judge's position was authorized by the Wyoming Legislature and signed into law in March, in an attempt to alleviate a workload that existing judges say isn't sustainable.

A fourth judge will also be added in two other districts serving Lincoln, Uinta, Sweetwater, Campbell, Crook and Weston counties.

The bill provided funding for a three-person staff for the new judges. Each new position and staffing will cost around $1.2 million for two years from the state's general fund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.