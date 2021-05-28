Five Natrona County businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

Five Natrona County businesses failed an alcohol compliance check Wednesday when employees willfully sold to minors, according to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Employees at The Sunset Bar and Grill and Sloanes General Store in Alcova, The Hangar Restaurant and Chatters in Bar Nunn, and the Sky Terrace Lounge at the Casper/Natrona County International Airport were cited during the semi-annual check.

Ten other establishments in the county passed the checks and received gift cards for their compliance, according to Sgt. Taylor Courtney.

During the checks, a person between the ages of 18 and 20 is sent into the establishment to try to buy alcohol. They cannot lie about their age, and have to show valid identification if asked.

Natrona County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Scott, who's been carrying out compliance checks for 14 years, said the vast majority of employees who are cited don't ask for ID at all.

"We're just trying to make sure everyone is carding and checking IDs," Scott said, "especially before a busy holiday weekend, you can't just not check."

Employees who serve minors must appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. They face a fine of up to $750.

Businesses themselves are rarely cited, Scott said, and none of the employees cited this year had failed compliance checks in the past. The checks are funded by a grant from the state's Liquor Department.

