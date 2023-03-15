A longtime Casper transit provider reached a settlement agreement with the city and the state this week after a legal dispute over the end of its bus service contract.

The Casper Area Transportation Coalition settled with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which in turn will allow an agreement with the city to be made, a newly filed court document shows.

All involved parties are still in the process of working out the language of the agreement, so the conditions of the settlement have not yet been released.

The transportation coalition operated on-demand and fixed-route bus rides in Casper, Mills and Evansville for 39 years before the city terminated its contract and took over operations in 2021.

One year later, the coalition filed a lawsuit accusing the city of breaking the contract and violating constitutional rights when city officials seized property and records prior to terminating the agreement.

Casper officials accused the agency of double-dipping into federal transportation grant money after COVID-era relief funds were already used to fund the commuting service in 2020; the coalition allegedly asked the Wyoming Department of Transportation to be reimbursed for expenses already covered by the city, the lawsuit states.

But the coalition's leadership argued the city was at fault because officials didn’t tell them they couldn’t seek other funding once their CARES money kicked in to cover costs, the lawsuit states.

The agency was told in January 2021 that the city would be auditing its finances, based upon a recommendation from the state, according to the complaint.

Two police officers and city officials went to the CATC office to collect keys, documents and bank information before changing the locks to the office and having the IT department bar the agency from its computer system, the lawsuit stated.

This was an alleged violation of the agency’s Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights against improper search and seizure.

Although the office was owned by the city of Casper, the coalitions lawyers said the search was a breach of their contract, which allowed them to use the space without interference.

City officials asked a judge to dismiss the suit on the grounds that the contract allowed them to take any records necessary to perform an audit without a warrant, but the judge struck down most of the city’s arguments, allowing the court battle to continue. They went on to countersue their former bus operator, alleging the agency double dipped into grant funding and refused to return money that it wasn't supposed to receive.

The city of Casper and the CATC went back-and-forth, as they disputed which party was owed money and how much money was owed. The city maintained the coalition was overpaid, and the bus operator believed it was shorted.

Cameron S. Walker, a lawyer representing CATC, declined to comment Wednesday as the litigation is ongoing. Scott E. Ortiz, a lawyer representing the city of Casper and the Wyoming Department of Transportation did not respond to requests for comment.