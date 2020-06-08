Former Casper doctor arrested on home invasion allegations

Sheriff's deputies this weekend arrested a former Casper doctor on suspicion of breaking into his estranged wife's Casper Mountain home and destroying portions of the interior with a hammer, authorities said Monday.
John Sappington, 58, once worked at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, in Casper. He voluntarily relinquished his medical license in 2010 in connection with a disciplinary proceeding, according to medical board records available online.
According to a sheriff's spokesman, at 3:11 on Sunday morning, security alarms at the Casper Mountain home began alerting. Minutes later, a neighbor called 911, saying that she could hear Sappington's estranged wife banging on her door and shouting to call the police, the spokesman said.
The wife then called 911, and said Sappington had broken into the house by smashing out a glass door with a hammer, according to the sheriff's office. While the 911 call was still open, a man in the background could be heard saying that he would kill the woman, according to the spokesman.
When deputies arrived, they arrested Sappington at the scene. He said, according to the spokesman, that he broke into the house in order to steal a set of keys to a car that he lost in the marriage separation.
The woman was not injured.
Deputies on scene determined that Sappington had used the hammer to break the window to a vehicle, destroy a number of windows in the house and break the home security alarm, according to the spokesman
Deputies have recommended Sappington be charged with attempted robbery, attempted aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and property destruction.
As he was being booked into jail, Sappington's blood-alcohol content registered at a .172, more than twice the legal limit to drive.
Although Sappington petitioned the Wyoming Board of Medicine in 2017 for reinstatement of his license, he withdrew that petition in January of last year. The online records do not specify the reason for the disciplinary proceedings, but do reference substance use issues.
