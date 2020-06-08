Former Casper doctor arrested on home invasion allegations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sheriff's deputies this weekend arrested a former Casper doctor on suspicion of breaking into his estranged wife's Casper Mountain home and destroying portions of the interior with a hammer, authorities said Monday.

John Sappington, 58, once worked at the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, in Casper. He voluntarily relinquished his medical license in 2010 in connection with a disciplinary proceeding, according to medical board records available online.

According to a sheriff's spokesman, at 3:11 on Sunday morning, security alarms at the Casper Mountain home began alerting. Minutes later, a neighbor called 911, saying that she could hear Sappington's estranged wife banging on her door and shouting to call the police, the spokesman said.

The wife then called 911, and said Sappington had broken into the house by smashing out a glass door with a hammer, according to the sheriff's office. While the 911 call was still open, a man in the background could be heard saying that he would kill the woman, according to the spokesman.

When deputies arrived, they arrested Sappington at the scene. He said, according to the spokesman, that he broke into the house in order to steal a set of keys to a car that he lost in the marriage separation.

The woman was not injured.