Former Casper middle school teacher had multiple victims, police say

A part-time middle school teacher accused of sexual abuse of a child had multiple victims, a Casper police spokeswoman said Wednesday morning.
Prosecutors already charged the teacher, Jason Waugaman, 36, earlier this month with three counts of sexual abuse of a minor: two of second degree and one of third degree. Those charges all relate to alleged abuse of the same girl. At the time of the alleged abuse, 2016, she was 14 years old.
Waugaman, who also worked as a high school speech and debate coach, was fired by the school district earlier this month.
He has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges he now faces. However, the latest police statement leaves open the possibility that he could be charged with additional crimes pertaining to the newly discovered victims.
Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen, whose office is handling the prosecution of the case, could not be immediately reached by phone Wednesday morning.
The nature and extent of the latest allegations are not yet clear: Rebekah Ladd, the spokeswoman, declined to say how many more alleged victims police had identified. She likewise declined to say during what time frame police believe the crimes took place. Ladd did say, though, that the alleged sexual abuse was not confined to 2016.
Police have scheduled a press conference for Friday morning to detail what the agency now describes as multiple investigations. Investigators, according to a written statement issued by the agency, will describe the allegations and "disturbing trends found in this suspect's crimes."
The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. and broadcast live on the police department's Facebook page.
Waugaman was arrested at Casper police headquarters on Jan. 16, after an interview in which he denied any sexual misconduct with the previously known victim in the case.
The victim contacted police earlier this month and said she was sexually abused by Waugaman in July 2016, after months of exchanging text messages that were frequently sexually explicit. The victim told police that Waugaman substituted for one of her seventh-grade classes for about a month, after which time the two started exchanging messages.
Waugaman, who has worked in various capacities with the Natrona County School District since 2007, was fired after he was arrested. At the time of his arrest, little was announced about him, and his name was not publicly available until he first appeared in court. Police did say that they believed he had abused someone via his capacity as a district employee. The district said it removed Waugaman's access to buildings and barred him from district property while he was in police custody.
The district and law enforcement said they couldn't comment on the case until Waugaman's case was sent to district court, which it was late last week.
"We absolutely understand the public concern over recent reports of an individual alleged to have sexually abused a student and recognize the impact these serious allegations have on our community,” the district said in a Tuesday statement acknowledging Waugaman's identity and firing.
Waugaman was held in custody for about a week; he was released from jail on a $10,000 bond late last week. One of the conditions of his release is a prohibition on contacting the alleged victim or anyone else under the age of 15.
Waugaman has been described by the district as a part-time teacher and a substitute educator. In the district's directory, he was listed as a tutor at Dean Morgan. He has also been identified, by former students and via official websites, as the speech and debate coach at Kelly Walsh High.