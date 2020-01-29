Former Casper middle school teacher had multiple victims, police say

Police have scheduled a press conference for Friday morning to detail what the agency now describes as multiple investigations. Investigators, according to a written statement issued by the agency, will describe the allegations and "disturbing trends found in this suspect's crimes."

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. and broadcast live on the police department's Facebook page.

Waugaman was arrested at Casper police headquarters on Jan. 16, after an interview in which he denied any sexual misconduct with the previously known victim in the case.

The victim contacted police earlier this month and said she was sexually abused by Waugaman in July 2016, after months of exchanging text messages that were frequently sexually explicit. The victim told police that Waugaman substituted for one of her seventh-grade classes for about a month, after which time the two started exchanging messages.