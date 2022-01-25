Former Casper officer pulled gun, gouged eye in fight during vaccine protest, authorities allege

A former Casper police officer gouged a man’s eye during a fight that stemmed from a protest over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, authorities allege in a court document released Tuesday.

Jesse Jones, who was with the Casper Police Department for five years before resigning in the midst of an investigation, now faces a single misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment. He pleaded not guilty to the charge during his initial court appearance Tuesday.

The man’s injuries required him to be flown to a Denver hospital.

An affidavit filed in Natrona County Circuit Court states that while off-duty, Jones was picketing outside of Seton House on Oct. 1 when the alleged victim, the husband of the organization’s director, approached him. While the alleged victim told police Jones threw the first punch, Jones and three other witnesses said that the other man was the aggressor.

The investigation concluded that the alleged victim instigated the fight, but that Jones gouged the man’s eye after he stopped posing a threat to Jones.

The alleged victim told investigators, according to court filings, that Jones also pulled a handgun on him during the fight, and “stuck his finger in (his) eye,” prompting him to be flown to a hospital in Denver to treat his injuries.

Jones said that he told the alleged victim to stop, and backed away from him on H Street until Jones pulled out a gun, according to the affidavit. As a crowd began to gather, court filings state that the alleged victim and Jones ended up fighting on the ground. One witness reportedly said Jones had “overcome” the alleged victim during the fight and was punching his face into the ground.

Jones told investigators that he then took his finger, hooked it into the man’s eye socket and “yanked” his eye out of its socket. He then said, according to the affidavit, that he backed away.

A video taken on Jones’ phone obtained by investigators shows the alleged victim talking about Jones pulling out his gun while coming towards him as Jones backs away, the court document states. The alleged victim said, according to court filings, that he was not charging Jones but just trying to reach his truck.

The protest, which appeared to consist only of Jones with a sign, was reported to police before “multiple calls” reported a fight outside of Seton House that afternoon, the affidavit states. The director told police she had previously received “threatening emails” from Jones.

Seton House, which runs a self-sufficiency program and provides housing for single parents who are homeless, implemented a vaccine mandate in September, requiring families staying in their units to be vaccinated by Nov. 1 and mandating masks for anyone in their offices.

Jones was placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Following an internal investigation, Casper Police Department officials said they found his actions were “not in line with (their) Code of Conduct” and began the process to terminate him. Jones reportedly resigned before the process was complete, and told a judge Tuesday that he is not currently employed.

Citing a conflict of interest, the Natrona County District Attorney’s office turned over the decision to prosecute to Josh Stensaas, a deputy county and prosecuting attorney in Johnson County. Stensaas declined to comment on the case Tuesday.

