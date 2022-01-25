Former Casper police officer charged with reckless endangerment in October fight

A former Casper police officer is charged with reckless endangerment for an October fight, police said on Tuesday.

Jesse Jones was placed on administrative leave following the incident and later resigned his position with the department. He now faces one misdemeanor charge in the case.

Jones was off-duty at the time of the reported fight with a civilian, which took place near Seton House on Oct. 1. An investigation into the incident found that his actions were "not in line with the Casper Police Department Code of Conduct," which also applies to off-duty officers, according to the release.

Chief Keith McPheeters had reportedly initiated the termination process for Jones in December, but Jones resigned before being fired.

Due to a conflict of interest, the incident was investigated by the Division of Criminal Investigation and the charging decision was made by Josh Stensaas, a deputy county and prosecuting attorney in Johnson County, rather than the Natrona County District Attorney. Stensaas was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

"We hold our employees to extremely high ethical, professional and personal standards. We believe that our community expects this of its police officers," McPheeters said in Tuesday's release. "Because of this commitment, our internal expectations far exceed those required by the standards of criminal laws. When we identify improvements that are needed, we do not feel the need to wait before we take efforts to make those improvements. In this case, we believe that taking the actions we did helps to maintain the public trust in our agency and the police services we provide to our community."

Jones had been with the department for five years, and was a senior officer at the time of his resignation.

Another officer responded to a report of a fight on North Durbin Street on Oct. 1, police said, and found Jones to be involved. No arrests were made at the scene, and police at the time declined to give any further information on the nature of the fight, the identity of the parties or whether any injuries resulted.

